Yelich, Braun, and fellow Brewers donate meals for COVID-19 relief

Members of the Milwaukee Brewers are working together to make an impact for those struggling with tough times amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Christian Yelich, Ryan Braun, Mike Moustakas, with Mike Attanasio with the Milwaukee Brewers Ownership Group, along with Rams’ Quarterback, Jared Goff plan to donate 100,000 meals through Feeding America.

The athletes are part of the group California Strong

On Wednesday, the group posted on Facebook their plans to donate meals to offer relief.

A message from CA Strong Founders Ryan Braun, Christian Yelich, Jared Goff, Mike Moustakas, and Mike Attanasio. We’ll be donating 100,000 meals through Feeding America and have a number of initiatives in the works with our partners at SEVYMCA to help make the biggest impact possible during these tough times. A special thank you to First Responders, Health Care Workers, Doctors, Nurses, and all those putting their lives at risk to help combat the virus. Stay positive, stay safe, and stay #CaliforniaStrong