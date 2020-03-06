Yelich loses beer chugging contest after basketball tie-breaker

The Milwaukee Brewers’ new $200 million man proved he’s no Giannis with the basketball, especially when right after a beer chugging contest.

Christian Yelich and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger faced off Wednesday in a beer chugging contest. The sports network shared a video of the showdown in a tweet Friday afternoon. As fans in the bar cheered them on, the National League’s two most recent MVPs, along with ESPN’s Sam Alipour, raced to down their drink.

While Alipour was no match for the MLB superstars, Yelich and Bellinger ended up slamming down their mugs at the same time. Not content with a tie, they moved over to hoops. Bellinger nailed his shot, but Yelich’s bounced off the rim, giving the Dodger the victory.

Regardless of the outcome, Yelich was probably feeling a lot better Friday, though, after signing a contract extension worth $215 million over the next nine years.

