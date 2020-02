Milwaukee outfielder Christian Yelich says he is motivated after an injury-shortened 2019 season.

The 2018 NL MVP won his second straight NL batting title and finished second to the Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger in the MVP vote, his season cut short when he broke his right kneecap with a foul ball on Sept. 10.

He is likely to have less protection in the batting order following the departures of Jesus Aguilar, Yasmani Grandal, Mike Moustakas, Travis Shaw and Eric Thames.