Yep, it really did "rain" iguanas last night in Miami

The bitter blast this morning is not only affecting humans in south Florida, but also animals. And, the forecast is bad news for the invasive iguana population.

The temperatures around Miami dropped 43 degrees overnight. Animal experts say when it drops below 50 iguanas get sluggish and when it’s in the 40's that's when they start freezing up.

The cold-blooded creatures can be seen hanging on for dear life and skydiving without parachutes; their scaly bodies sprawled out. Not even their long nails could keep them locked onto a tree.

The National Weather Service tried to warn them about this.

The sun should warm them up and they'll resume life as being a nuisance in south Florida. But, for today maybe you can find compassion for these cold critters.

