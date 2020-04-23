“You can’t give her a hug, you can’t console her:” Janesville man says goodbye to his mom through a window

Saying goodbye through a nursing home window became a reality for Ed Gergets and his family.

“You can’t give her a hug, you can’t console her, you can’t hold her hand,” Gergets said.

Gergets lost his 90-year-old mother, Jean Gergets, to COVID-19 on Friday. His family drove from their home in Janesville to her care facility in Indiana to FaceTime her goodbye from the window.

“She responded with a smile, she gave us a little wave, so she knew we were there,” he said.

Gergets said his mom was a proud mother to five boys and loving grandma.

“There are all sorts of memories about my mom. She was just a beautiful person,” he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has not only changed how people say goodbye, but what comes after. Funeral directors in south central Wisconsin are turning to virtual platforms to help families grieve, while they limit gatherings to ten people or less.

Scott Kundinger, funeral and operations director at Cress Funeral Services, said they offer things like Skype and Zoom meetings for families. They also encourage people to send them pictures so they can post tributes on their website.

“We encourage families to do something now. For them to be able to start that grief process now,” he said.

Kundinger said if families do hold a private small service with ten family members or less, they will offer a later public service at no additional charge. If a family decided to proceed with a cemetery burial, they have the ability to livestream. If a families' loved one died of the coronavirus, they have the ability to offer families a secure way to view their loved.

Gergets said they were able to have a small service with less than ten people in Illinois where his mother is from.

“You want to give her a hug, you want that closure with her, and you can’t do it,” Gergets said.

Gergets said the distant goodbye makes moving forward the hardest.

He said they will do a celebration of life ceremony once larger gatherings are allowed.

"We are questioning everything nowadays, and then it happens to your loved one, and it’s just incredibly difficult to explain what it’s like to not have closure," he said.