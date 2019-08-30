"You have to be nice to people": Meet Lambeau's 82-year-old beer vendor

You could call Al Hale's serving career at Lambeau field his side hustle.

Al Hale has been serving up beers to thirsty fans at Lambeau Field for 56 years.

“I came here on a Sunday trying to get into a game, and a guy knew me and said, ‘Hey Al, would you like to sell beer?’ I said sure I'll do it.”

That was in 1963, and at the time Al had a full-time job as a plumber, but he didn't keep the money he earned at the games.

“A lot of the money that I made went to my sisters that were nuns. They could buy things for their kids in their schools where they were,” said Al.

Now 56 years later and at the age of 82, Al says it’s the people that keep him coming back.

“Nice people that you meet in these games and you don't realize how nice they are. I've always said, too, that's why you never want to throw dirt because you end up losing ground,” said Al.

Al carried his beer case up and down section 117-119 for about 52 years and even got inducted into the Packers Fan Hall of Fame in 2008 for his service.

Today, at a food stand in the concourse, he says he misses that atmosphere.

“You get to know the people you're selling the beer to or they know you. They come to these stands here, you don't know. ‘It’s hi, hi, thank you,’ but you don't have that personal intake of who they are, where they're from,” said Al.

But no matter what, he always keeps one thing at the top of his mind.

“When you're working with people, it's tough sometimes, but when you're working with people to be nice to them,” said Al. “When you look around you have to be nice to people, because you never know when they're going to come back to you.”

