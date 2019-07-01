You may be having a good day, but is it as good as a moose playing in a sprinkler kind of day?

When you’re a young moose on the loose, you have simple needs.

On a hot summer’s day, a cool sprinkler running in a yard is enough for you to kick up your heels.

Michael Blee recently shot a video of the moose frolicking in his yard on the edge of the Coeur d’Alene National Forest, about 30 miles east of Spokane.

“First pass, the moose was startled when the water hit her—-which is what we expected,” Blee said. “We were really surprised when she decided that it felt good & started playing. She destroyed the sprinkler, by the way.”

Although this young moose looks adorable, the experts advise keeping your distance from these massive creatures.

“As tempting as it is to get a ‘selfie’ with a seven-foot-tall, furry moose, in actuality it’s extremely dangerous and destructive,” says My Colorado Parks. “When visitors overstep the rules, they’re not only putting themselves at risk, but the animals as well.”

A full-grown moose can weigh up to 1,800 pounds and stand 6.5 feet tall at the shoulder, according to National Geographic.

