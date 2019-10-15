"You wanna die." Madison Police arrest man after slashing tires and threatening victim

A 47-year-old man was arrested after threatening another man on Sunday night on Madison's Near East Side.

According to Madison Police Department Public Information Officer Joel DeSpain, a 50-year-old man parked his pickup truck near the intersection of Winnebago and South Sixth Streets at 11:38 p.m. Sunday.

DeSpain said Jeffrey L. Corner accused the 50-year-old of stealing items out of Corner's SUV. DeSpain said Corner pulled out a knife and said, "You wanna die." The victim said three of his four tires were slashed and flattened.

Corner was arrested Monday night on Milwaukee Street and police found a 17-inch knife with a hilt. Corner was arrested for disorderly conduct while armed, criminal damage to property, and possession of cocaine.