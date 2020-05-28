"Young Blood Beer Company" is the latest craft brewery to open in downtown Madison

A brand new craft brewery is now open for business in downtown Madison, but their taproom is closed for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Young Blood Beer Company is the latest brewery to join the craft beer craze.

“Like most great ideas, it started in a bar,” said co-founder Tom Dufek.

Young Blood is located at 112 King Street, just a block away from the capitol building.

The brewery started selling beer online and taking to-go orders on May 15th. Dufek says so far, the response has far exceeded his expectations.

“It’s been a little overwhelming, which is a good thing, a good problem to have. We basically sold out of beer within an hour the first two times we released it,” he said.

Dufek says he and his team severely underestimated the interest in his beer.

“We have a 10-barrel system and we weren’t sure if we made 40 or 50 barrels of beer if we would be sitting on it. So, we started on a pilot system and in hindsight that was stupid,” Dufek said with a laugh.

“People are thirsty, people like beer. So, we are getting that ramped up. But people have really seemed to dig it, really, right off the bat,”

Dufek says Young Blood has been in the works for almost two years. While opening up a new business during a pandemic isn’t ideal, Dufek says things are going great.

“It’s been challenging, right? You’re trying to figure out everything on the fly. It feels like in March, the whole world changed overnight, so we are just trying to adjust to that. But the public support has really gotten us through, and we feel like we are on the right path,”

Dufek says the taproom is a huge focus of the business. He says that space is what really separates his brewery from other craft breweries.

“A lot of beer taprooms have great beer, but sometimes you feel like you’re drinking in metal box or something like that. So we really wanted to focus on having a really great taproom and making world class beer,” he said.

The taproom will remain closed but Dufek is hopeful they can open it in some capacity in the next several weeks.

“Opening to the public is a different animal. So, we want to make sure we do it safely, we want to make sure that we are not putting customers or ourselves at risk,”

Young Blood is also serving food. For a closer look at the business, visit their website at www.youngbloodbeerco.com

