Daughter of firefighter killed battling Australia fires wore his helmet, medal at funeral

A 36-year-old firefighter killed while fighting Australia’s bush fires was honored Tuesday by hundreds of mourners and a medal of honor for his daughter.

Andrew O’Dwyer, a 16-year veteran, was battling bush fires in Sydney on Dec.19 when a tree fell on his fire truck, killing him and Deputy Captain Geoffrey Keaton, 32.

O’Dwyer’s young daughter, Charlotte, walked around his coffin wearing his fire helmet.

Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons pinned her father’s service medal to her dress.

“Baby Charlotte, you need to know - your dad was a special man, a selfless man, and only left because he is a hero,” Fitzsimmons told the child, CNN reports.

Outside the church, a firetruck bearing O’Dwyer’s name and hundreds of firefighters lined the church parking lot.

