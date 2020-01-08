Young girl hit by foul ball at Astros game has permanent brain injury

A 2-year-old girl hit by a foul ball at a Houston Astros game more than seven months ago has permanent brain damage.

"She (the child) has an injury to a part of the brain, and it is permanent," an attorney representing the girl's family, Richard Mithoff, said. "She remains subject to seizures and is on medication and will be, perhaps, for the rest of her life. That may or may not be resolved."

The girl remains in treatment for the injury. Doctors have not determined if she has cognitive deficits because of the injury, CNN reports.

Doctors said the brain injury as the equivalent of a stroke in its effect on the girl's central nervous system.

"She is able to continue with much of her routine as a girl her age would do, but her parents have to be particularly vigilant, as they are," Mithoff told the Houston Chronicle. "She has wonderful parents and is receiving wonderful care. They obviously are concerned, but she is blessed with a family that is doing relatively well, considering everything."

The girl sustained a fractured skull, subdural bleeding, brain contusions and brain edema, according to a release last June.

