People in Wisconsin and across the world participating in climate strikes

Protesters are flooding streets worldwide in marches and strikes as world leaders tackle what is being called a "climate crisis."

More than 4,600 events are slated to take place in 139 countries, including the United States on Friday.

In Wisconsin, there are ten events happening across the state. They are being organized by the Youth Climate Action Team.

“The climate math is brutally clear, the planet’s on fire. If we don’t act now, we face mass extinction,” said Max Prestigiacomo, an organizer with YCAT.

South Central WI Climate Change Protests

