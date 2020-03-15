Young people urged to take precautions to prevent virus spread

Dane county officials are stressing even if you're healthy, you still need to take precautions.

Health officials say everyone is at risk of spreading the virus. They are asking everyone to make temporary changes to stop that spread. Doctors say most younger people only feel mild symptoms of the virus and they say some might spread the virus before realizing they're sick.

"Even if you're 20 years old, you can get the coronavirus but more importantly you can become a carrier who can transmit that to others. It could be others who are more vulnerable like your parents or grandparents.” Joe Parisi, Dane County Executive is urging young people to take this seriously. “If you have young people in your life please talk to them about taking this seriously,” he said.

Several states, including neighboring Illinois are ordering bars and restaurants to close to enforce social distancing. The CDC echoing Dane County, advising against gatherings with more than 50 people. If you do go out in public try to stay at least six feet away from others and be sure to your hands often.

