You're going to spend a little more at the pump this Thanksgiving, new report finds

Bad news for people hitting the roads this year for one of the most popular holidays for traveling. A new report finds drivers are going to have to pay more for gas this Thanksgiving than they have in the past five years.

GasBuddy projects the price of a gallon of gas on turkey day will tick up a penny to $2.56 nationwide. That's more than fifty cents more than 2015, when the price plummeted approximately 25%, all of the way to $2.05/gallon.

The report finds nearly two-thirds of people traveling later this month will do so by car and a fifth of them expend to spend four to six hours on the road.

One thing drivers will be thankful for, however, is gas prices are expected to slide a bit before Christmastime is here, the company's head of petroleum analysis Patrick DeHaan said.