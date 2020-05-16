Zack Baun patiently preparing for next step in NFL career

The first piece of recruiting mail Zack Baun ever received from Wisconsin was addressed to "Zack Barn". Then Paul Chryst took over the program, got the Brown Deer native's name right, and after fives years in Madison, Baun earned his way to being one of the top taken in the 2020 NFL draft.

Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun (56) holds out Paul Bunyan's Axe for fans to touch after Wisconsin beat Minnesota 38-17 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Three weeks after hearing his name called for the 74th pick in the NFL draft, it's been all business for Baun who keeps training in Wisconsin.

"It's been very special and that night was very special but you have to understand that this is new beginnings and everything you want is still ahead of you." Baun said.

That new beginning will be the same story for Zack who made the transition from quarterback in high school to linebacker in college. Now he accepts the challenge of making his next transition, to his rookie season for the New Orleans Saints.

"In a way you can think of it as a disadvantage to us rookies coming in. Obviously we don't get mini camp, we don't get OTA's to learn but I think it really helps you out, it puts everyone at an even playing field. The guys that are going to separate themselves are the most motivated, driven guys that won't let anything get in their way."

Baun's motivation isn't tough to find as he is preparing for his dream job.

"It's actually crazy to think that like this is my job now and something that I've just done for fun this whole time. And it's really the best job you can have."

"Getting to do what I love is such a blessing."

