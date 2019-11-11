Zeke Bratkowski, Bart Starr's backup quarterback, dies at 88

Zeke Bratkowski, who played with the Green Bay Packers and was Bart Starr's backup quarterback in the Lombardi era, has died at age 88.

The Green Bay Packers announced Bratkowski's death on Packers.com. The organization says he died at his Florida home Monday morning.

Bratkowski was inducted in the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame in 1989.

He wore jersey #12.

He joined the team in his ninth season in the NFL and was with the Packers, either on the field or on the coaching staff, from 1963 until 1981.

According to the Packers, Bratkowski took over for an injured Starr in a 1965 playoff game and led the team to the Western Conference title with a 13-10 win in overtime.

He temporarily left the field to be the Packers' backfield coach in 1969 and 1970.

Bratkowski also started the team's 1971 season opener under the new Packers coach, Dan Devine. He was 46 years old.

During the years in-between, he temporarily left quarterbacking to be a Packers backfield coach in 1969 and 1970 after the Vikings tried to claim him on waivers. He was also head coach Bart Starr's quarterbacks coach in the 1970s.

According to various online sources, Bratkowski was a quarterback for 15 years in the NFL and a coach for 26. He retired in 1995 after having played for 3 teams and coached for six.