Zimbrick of Madison moves across street

Automotive dealer Zimbrick of Madison has moved their Audi franchise location to a new building in the city.

"With 40% more service bays, increased parking and courtesy vehicle fleet we know it will be a hit with our clients,” Thomas Zimbrick, Chief Executive Officer for Zimbrick, Inc. said.

According to an announcement on Wednesday afternoon, the Audi franchise originally located at 2300 Rimrock Rd. has now moved across the street to 2400 Rimrock Rd.

The former Zimbrick Audi space will be used to expand used vehicle inventory at the Mercedes-Benz and Porsche dealership, according to the announcement.

Located right off the beltline, the new location is supported by a 35-person team.