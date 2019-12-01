Zoo Lights light up the Henry Vilas Zoo

Holiday traditions continue this weekend, as the Zoo Lights return to Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison.

This marks the third year for the event. It is the zoo’s biggest fundraiser of the year for its animals.

Organizers say this year’s display showcases 25 percent more lights than last year, thanks to more than 100 volunteers who have been working since October to make the zoo shine.

“The whole zoo is lit up with over 800,000 lights. And families come in and enjoy the zoo when they normally can't come in at night, so they get a new unique way to see it,” says Kristin Moala, marketing manager with the Henry Vilas Zoo.

Zoo Lights are open every Thursday-Sunday evening from 5:30 until 9:00, now until December 29. The event is $7 per person, $25 for a pack of four tickets and free for children younger than three.

