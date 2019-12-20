Zoological Society gives $8 million to Henry Vilas Zoo

The Henry Vilas Park Zoological Society will be giving about $8 million to the Henry Vilas Zoo, the Society announced Friday.

The Zoological Society used to help operate Henry Vilas Zoo until Dane County, which owns the zoo, decided not to renew its contact with the Society. This also follows allegations that under the Society’s stewardship, the zoo lost donations collected from visitors.

In a release on Friday, the Zoological Society said that the $8 million donation will be delivered via the Madison Community Foundation to Henry Vilas Zoo.

The funds will be divided into three funds:



1. A permanent endowment that will contain more than $1 million;



2. A fund of nearly $0.6 million that can be accessed for any Zoo-related purpose;



3. A fund of more than $6.5 million that will be used to support educational initiatives, conservation programs, animal welfare expenses, and capital projects at the Zoo.



This transfer was first proposed by the Society in November and was approved by the Society and Dane County.

While the Society will no longer raise money for the Zoo, it says that it has pledged to continue working with Dane County regarding future donations from the Society.

Dane County said in a release on Friday that the funds will go directly to the zoo’s operations and future projects.

“Securing these dollars, new funds added to the county budget for longer summer evening hours, and the recent accreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums mean Dane County's Henry Vilas Zoo will offer its best zoo experience ever in 2020,” according to the release.

Thomas Hanson, chair of the Society’s board of directors, said in a statement that “Henry Vilas Zoo has always been our number one priority and we would like to take this opportunity to thank every individual who has supported our mission over the years.”

