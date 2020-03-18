Gas prices plummet in face of coronavirus, oil price war, drop below $2/gallon

With a price war raging among oil suppliers and the coronavirus pandemic forcing many people to stay home, drivers may have noticed they’re getting a little relief at the pump.

According to new numbers from AAA, the average price of regular-grade gas has fallen below the $2 mark and sites at $1.984/gallon. That’s a nearly four cent drop from the day before and almost a quarter from last week.

The price may fall even further as well.

“It’s very difficult to say how low prices will go, or when we might hit a floor,” AAA Director of Public Affairs Nick Jarmusz said.

He told NBC15 that reduced demand is pushing down the prices of both crude and wholesale gasoline and will continue to drop until:



Demand picks up (globally or domestically)

Crude oil production is reduced

Refineries reduce capacity

“We really have no sense of when that will happen,” he added.

Jarmusz noted that gas prices have not been this low in almost exactly four year, reaching 198 on March 23, 2016.

