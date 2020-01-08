Louisiana girl, 3, dies after Make-A-Wish trip to Disney

Aniyah Neveah Byrd, 3, who touched the hearts of those around her died just days after she was granted her wish to visit Disney World.

Aniyah’s parents received the heartbreaking news in December 2019, that their daughter’s battle against stage 4 neuroblastoma was not improving. Her tumor had grown and the cancer spread throughout her body.

Make-A-Wish, with the help of Aniyah’s medical team and volunteers, was able to expedite the process of getting the little girl to Disney World.

Her mom, Shaneika Citizen, says Aniyah had fun on the late December trip and shared a short video of the 3 year old singing along with her favorite princess, Elsa.

By Jillian Corder | January 6, 2020 at 9:44 PM EST - Updated January 8 at 8:01 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Aniyah Neveah Byrd, 3, who touched the hearts of those around her died just days after she was granted her wish to visit Disney World.

Aniyah’s parents received the heartbreaking news in December 2019, that their daughter’s battle against stage 4 neuroblastoma was not improving. Her tumor had grown and the cancer spread throughout her body.

Make-A-Wish, with the help of Aniyah’s medical team and volunteers, was able to expedite the process of getting the little girl to Disney World.

Her mom, Shaneika Citizen, says Aniyah had fun on the late December trip and shared a short video of the 3 year old singing along with her favorite princess, Elsa.

It was not long after their return Aniyah passed away on December 30 at a hospital in Baton Rouge. She was laid to rest on January 3.

Her family and friends will remember Aniyah as a happy, energetic little girl.