Report: Arzel Ivery in Milwaukee to face charges in deaths of mother, daughters

The man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and her two daughters in Milwaukee has been extradited back to the city and is expected in court Thursday.

Milwaukee Police tell WITI that Arzel Ivery, who is accused of strangling to death and burning the bodies of Amarah “Jerica” Banks and her two daughters, Camaria Banks and Zaniya Ivery, is expected to make his initial court appearance in Milwaukee County Court.

Ivery had been in custody in Memphis,Tennessee, where he had driven to after the alleged crime in Milwaukee.

The Criminal Complaint

According to a criminal complaint filed last week, Ivery, 25, got into an argument with Banks, 26, over the recent death of the former couple's son on Feb. 7 in Milwaukee.

According to Ivery, Banks blamed him for the son's death.

Ivery told detectives he went over to Banks' home the next day, and threw Banks' head into the wall and strangled her to death "with both hands," the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Ivery then went into the bedrooms of her two daughters, where he strangled them to death.

The complaint states Ivery told detectives that he did not want the children "to live in a world where they did not have their mother.”

Ivery then allegedly tried to hide the three bodies by burning them in a garage in Milwaukee.

Ivery then drove to Memphis, where he was later arrested. According to court documents, he told investigators that he had killed Banks, Zaniya and Camaria.

A statewide alert was issued last weekend to find then-missing Banks and her two daughters.