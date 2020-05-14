Diocese of Madison preparing plan for holding of public masses

The Diocese of Madison says it will release a plan for its churches to reopen early next week after the extended stay-at-home order in Wisconsin was cut short by the state Supreme Court on Wednesday.

While that statewide order has ended, Dane County and Madison have issued their own local stay-at-home order, which requires residents to continue to social distance and sanitize. However, it differs from the old 'Safer at Home' order by classifying religious entities as essential, allowing them to reopen.

The Bishop of Madison, Rev. Donald Hying, said in a statement Thursday afternoon that he appreciated the exception for the diocese in Dane County, but also adds that he hopes for such an extension to also be made in the diocese's ten other counties and perhaps even across the state of Wisconsin.

Rev. Hying says he is now in discussion with his diocese's Office of Worship and other diocesan leaders to create a plan that would recognize "both societal health concerns and the spiritual needs of the faithful."

"I take this opportunity to commend our civil leaders, public health professionals, and our health care workers for their hard work and courage during the pandemic. My prayers remain for those who are suffering and for a swift end to the pandemic," the bishop said.

Hying expects the plan to be finalized sometime next week and implemented "as soon as reasonable possible."

As for the holding of public mass, Bishop Hying says churches are working to create a safe plan across the diocese.

"We really want to walk through the plan with all of our priests so that what we’re doing is prudent, unified and truly helpful," said Hying.

The Diocese of Madison is comprised of 11 counties in south-central Wisconsin, which poses a challenge for how different worship could look in diocese's 134 churches.

"We’ve been essentially in this situation for nine to 10 weeks now so coming out of it, we want to do it in a systematic way that’s really going to be beneficial to our people," added Hying.

Bishop Hying also says the church has taken a financial hit over the past few weeks.

"When you think of all the money that's thrown loose into the collection, we've lost that," said Hying.

The Diocese of Madison has examined what the Archdiocese of Milwaukee has put out for it's resumption of public mass.

The local Dane County public health order asks religious entities to keep services virtual as much as possible.

If in-person religious services are held, there are 25 percent capacity requirements. To view the other requirements, click HERE.