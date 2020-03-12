Why many Madison-area schools offer free pads and tampons

Many Madison-area community members say they want menstrual products to be free at every school, for every student, including those who struggle financially.

Middle and high school students often get their periods unexpectedly, different school authorities say.

Megan Westphal, nurse at Middleton High School, said about three students visit her every day with a similar request.

“They will say something like, ‘I just need…,’ and usually at that point we know what they need, we can open a drawer, show them, and they’ll say ‘Yes,’” Westphal said.

Anika Sanyal, a junior at Memorial High School, said she remembered a time when she forgot a pad.

“One of my friends told me in the middle of class that I was bleeding out of my jeans,” Sanyal said. “Because of the stigma that’s been created, I almost feel embarrassed to ask around and ask loudly to see if anyone has an extra pad.”

Westphal and Sanyal say they know of many students in the greater Madison area who do not have pads or tampons because they cannot afford them.

“Period poverty is happening in Madison. It's happening in our school. It's happening even in your local neighborhood,” Sanyal said.

At Middleton, Westphal said, “I don’t think anybody would be forthcoming… to say, ‘My family cannot afford this at home.’ So that’s the need we want to address by just having them [menstrual products] available.”

Free pads and tampons have been available across Madison Metropolitan School District middle and high schools since 2017, according to Liz Merfeld, a district spokesperson.

“This is a voluntary program and we are fairly unique in supplying these products,” Merfeld wrote. “The need to provide free products to students was brought up from a number of our schools. District administrators made the decision to incorporate this into schools' annual operating budgets.”

NBC15 requested public records and found that in 2018, the district spent more than $3,900 on menstrual products and dispensers, and-- in 2019-- more than $3,100. At the time of the report, the district had spent about $2,200 in 2020.

But Memorial High students have reported not seeing free menstrual products in their bathrooms all the time. An MMSD official said the problem exists because some Memorial students misuse the products.

Students can also find free pads and tampons at Middleton High, which belongs to another school district. According to Westphal, the products here are bought with a roughly $1,700 grant, mixed in with community donations.

Lara Romine volunteers her time at the Middleton school twice a week to restock the drawers in almost every bathroom. In a week, she says, she goes through two boxes of tampons, one box of pads and one bag of liners.

“Why do I do it? I have two daughters,” she said. “They're only five and seven now, but everybody should have access to this stuff.”

Romine added, “This should be a basic supply just like toilet paper, paper towels.”

According to the Zonta Club of Madison, local groups that accept menstrual product donations include, but are not limited to:

• Middleton High School

• The Salvation Army of Dane County - Women’s Shelter

• Middleton Outreach Ministry

• The Road Home

• Catholic Multicultural Center - Personal Essential Pantry

• WisCARES Community Clinic

• Freedom Inc.

• The Demeter Foundation

• Madison-Area Urban Ministry - Healing House