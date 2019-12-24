A longtime lawyer reinvents himself as a singer-songwriter after retirement

A longtime lawyer devotes his retirement years to a lifelong passion, inspiring others to spend a meaningful, impactful retirement.

Lawyer-turned-musician Dan Stier performs an original song for an audience at a house concert.

At 72 years old, Dan Stier practiced law for most of his life. After graduating from law school in 1974, Stier began his career representing low-income people in rural Georgia, then working as the assistant attorney general in the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Before retiring in 2013, he became the first national director of a network for public health law.

"I’ve told people that I’ve loved my legal career, but I’ve not regretted retirement for a millisecond," Stier said. "It was the right time to do it because I realized life is short, there’s a lot that I want to do and there won’t be enough time to do it all. I try to fill every day with the things that I enjoy doing and music is at the top of that."

With more time on his hands, Stier has performed at venues around Dane County and released his first CD, complete with 15 original songs.

"I've told people who seem to be struggling with retirement, you just need to think really hard about what you're passionate about," he said. "If you cant think of something currently, then look for something because there's a lot of stuff out there."

Watch Michelle Baik's special report, "Retirement Reimagined," only on NBC15 News at 10 Thursday, Dec. 26.