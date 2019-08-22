Man found guilty for shooting 4 people in Visions nightclub in Madison

A jury has found a man guilty of all charges Thursday for shooting four people in a Madison nightclub.

Prosecutors say Cole Foster, 35, opened fire and injured four people at Visions nightclub on Madison’s east side in December of 2018.

One of the people shot then stabbed Foster in the head repeatedly.

The jury with the Dane County Court found Foster guilty of first-degree reckless injury, three counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, carrying a firearm into a bar, disorderly conduct while armed and carrying a concealed weapon.

A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

A complaint filed by the City Attorney’s Office last Friday alleges Visions has repeatedly violated a number of city ordinances through the years.

The complaint says Visions illegally bought alcohol, and lists several police calls to the area going back to 2012, including an incident last December.

