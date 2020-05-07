Hackers post racist comments on Giannis Antetokounmpo's Twitter account

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo's Twitter account was hacked Thursday after someone wrote in a series of posts on Giannis' account that he had been "Diagnosed with Corona" and that he's "going to the warriors," referring to the Golden State Warriors.

Fans soon found out Giannis' account had been hacked when his account began posting about Giannis having COVID-19 as well as racist comments and slurs against the Asian community.

The tweets were on Giannis' account for only a few minutes, when they were deleted, TMJ4 reports.

The Milwaukee Bucks confirmed the hack on Twitter soon after, writing that an investigation into the incident is underway.

Giannis' brother, Kostas, also posted to Twitter, saying that not only the NBA star's Twitter was hacked but also his phone, email and bank accounts.

"He genuinely apologizes for everything that was tweeted and he will be back as soon as possible! The things that were said by this hacker were extremely inappropriate and disgusting," Kostas posted.