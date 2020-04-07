Eli Lilly lowers insulin costs amid coronavirus pandemic

The drugmaker Eli Lilly says it has capped out-of-pocket cost for insulin at $35 per month, in an effort to help diabetes patients amid the pandemic.

The new cost covers most of Lilly’s insulins, CNBC reports, including the Humalog injection.

People with or without insurance can still get that discounted price, according to Eli Lilly.

However, patients using Medicaid, Medicare, Medicare Part D or any State Patient or Pharmaceutical Assistance Program are not eligible for the special co-pay, Lilly said.

Other insulin makers like Sanofi and Novo Nordisk have also lowered costs of their diabetes drugs during the outbreak.

On average, people enrolled in the federal healthcare program pay about $675 per year for insulin, according to CNBC.