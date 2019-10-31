UPDATE: 1 of 2 arrested in Wild Rose crossbow theft

UPDATE: The Wild Rose Police Department says they've arrested one of two people who stole crossbows from a Wild Rose sporting goods store.

Police are still attempting to identify the second person involved. His photo is attached to the story above.

If you have information, call Wild Rose Police at 920-622-4148.

********************

PREVIOUS STORY:

A statewide crime alert has been issued for two people who stole crossbows from a Wild Rose sporting goods store.

On Oct. 30, at 11:20 a.m., two men entered the store and stole two Raven crossbows. The crossbows are R-29 and R-26 models. The packages included scopes, quivers and cocking devices.

The men went directly to the back of the store, took the crossbows and walked back out by the cashiers and out the door.

The men were confronted by management, but they did not stop. They got into a red Dodge pickup truck and almost hit a manager as they were leaving the store.

Someone followed the truck north on Highway 22 into Waupaca County, but they lost sight of the vehicle.

The suspects are described as about 6 feet tall. They were wearing baseball caps and gray-colored jackets or sweatshirts.

The red Dodge pickup truck has heavy front end damage. It has black rims on the front and chrome rims on the rear. The rear license plate was bent. The truck had no front plate.

If you have information, call Wild Rose Police at 920-622-4148.

