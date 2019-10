Another busy Saturday in Madison sports saw No.1 Wisconsin improve to 4-0 on their young season with a 3-0 win over Penn State.

Kristen Campbell collected saves early in the first period en route to a 22 save night while Daryl Watts scored her fourth goal of the season in the first period as the Badgers went on to their fourth win of the year.

The Ladies will have the week off before heading to Columbus to face Ohio State in a pair of games on October 11th and 12.