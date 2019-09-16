13 Badgers Defense Looks Forward to Test of #11 Michigan

Even coming off a bye week, Wisconsin football has made progress as they're now ranked 13th in the latest AP poll. But getting to 2-0 by defeating two directional schools still has experts searching for validation.

Saturday, the badgers will be given their biggest test thus far when 11th ranked Michigan comes to Madison in a battle of the unbeatens.

The Wolverines are coming off a bye as well, with their last game being an overtime win over army where their new RPO spread offense struggled at times. Combat that with the badgers who have outscored their opponents 110-0 this year.

No matter the performances thus far, Wisconsin's defense looks to prove themselves once again.

"I don't wonder how good we are, I know how good we are." began Wisconsin senior linebacker, and team captain, Chris Orr, "I'm more so eager to show everybody else how good we are. You know cause ever since my time here, nobody I guess really believes in what we do. They downplay the big wins and then they up-play the losses so I'm more so eager to show the whole nation what we can do. How good we truly are. You know so we can finally get some type of respect. But I'm not, questioning how good we are. You know I'm fully confident knowing how good we are."