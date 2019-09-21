13 Wisconsin runs past #11 Michigan 35-14

Since their schedules came out, Wisconsin hosting Michigan was the game all Badger fans had circled on their calendars. Then as both teams improved to 2-0 and earned top-15 rankings, this became a game that all college football fans had their eyes on. But come time for kickoff, just one team showed up.

Badgers won four straight home games against Michigan coming into today, and they set the tone from the jump, going for it on 4th and 1 on their own 34. From there, Paul Chryst's moxy paid off as Jonathan Taylor capped off the drive with a rushing touchdown.

Then JT struck again in big fashion, breaking a 72-yard touchdown run for a 14-0 Wisconsin lead.

Taylor had to leave for the lockerroom as he was battling cramps, so Jack Coan took over for the scoring, finding the endzone twice on the ground, his second time being a 25-yard run.

The No. 13 Badgers were the home favorite even though they were ranked lower than No. 11 Michigan. After a 35-14 win, next they host Northwestern for an 11 A.M. kickoff on September 28th.