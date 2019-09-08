16 Badgers defeat UW Green Bay 2-0

Second half goals from Dani Rhodes and Natalie Viggiano earned #16 Wisconsin women's soccer a 2-0 win over UW Green Bay in their final home game before Big Ten play begins.

Scoreless after the first half of play, Maia Cella was fouled in the box, setting up a Dani Rhodes penalty kick for the first goal of the game in the 52nd minute.

Viggiano then gave Wisconsin insurance with a goal in the 81st minute.

The #16 Badgers head to #1 UCLA on September 14th for their final non-conference game before Big Ten play fires up on September 20th against Maryland.

