49ers expect different Packers team in NFC title game

The San Francisco 49ers aren't expecting a repeat in the NFC championship game when they face the Green Bay Packers less than two months after a 29-point blowout, the Associated Press reports.

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan says that 37-8 victory holds no relevance in the game to determine the NFC team in the Super Bowl.

The Packers have won six straight games since that lopsided loss and are coming back to San Francisco fresh off a 28-23 victory over Seattle.

The 49ers beat the Minnesota Vikings 27-10.