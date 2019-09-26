Eagles to Packers late in 3rd quarter at Lambeau Field, 34-27

The Philadelphia Eagles flew into Lambeau Field for a primetime showdown with the 3-0 Green Bay Packers on Thursday night, Sept. 26 — and the two teams did not disappoint.

The Packers won the toss and deferred. Around 7:20 p.m., the Packers kicked off to the Eagles — and got this game underway.

After the Eagles failed to score on their first possession, Green Bay running back Jamaal Williams was taken off the field on a stretcher, after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Philadelphia defensive end Derek Barnett on the first offensive play of the game for the Packers.

A short time later, Green Bay struck first. The team capped a 74-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run by Aaron Jones. The Packers went up, 7-0, with 10:36 in the first quarter.

On the Packers’ second drive, Aaron Rodgers tried multiple times to punch the pigskin into the endzone. But in the end, Green Bay settled for a field goal. Mason Crosby hit from 30 yards out to put the Packers up 10-0 at the beginning of the second quarter.

On the very next drive, the Eagles pounded the ball down the field. Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz fired a 6-yard touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffery. That tightened up the score — Packers still up, 10-7.

With about eight-and-a-half minutes left in the second quarter, Crosby nailed another field goal — this one from 31 yards — to stretch the Packers’ lead, 13-7.

With a little less than three minutes left in the first half, Carson went punched in another touchdown pass, this time to Dallas Goedert. That put the Eagles up by one, 14-13.

After a Rodgers fumble on the next drive, the Eagles drove down the field quickly — and scored another touchdown. It was Eagles 21-13 over Green Bay.

But then Green Bay struck back. Rodgers guided the Packers 70 yards down the field in just 50 seconds — and capped it all off with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Geronimo Allison. The Packers closed the gap — it was 21-20 Eagles at the half.

Second half

The Packers got the ball first in the second half — but were unable to capitalize on that possession.

Philadelphia then stormed down the field. Carson Wentz hit for a touchdown pass to Jordan Howard. The Eagles opted to try for a 2-point conversion — but failed to convert. With 9:12 left in the third quarter, it was Eagles on top, 27-20.

The Packers tied it up late in the third quarter — when Rodgers hooked up with Jimmy Graham. The 14-yard touchdown pass tied up the score, 27-27.

Philadelphia continued to put the pressure on Green Bay late in the third quarter. Jordan Howard pushed a two-yard run into the endzone, putting the Eagles up once again, 34-27.