UW-Whitewater, UW-Platteville raise awareness for Alzheimer’s during soccer game

UW-Platteville and UW-Whitewater are known as big-time rivals, no matter what the sports. But during Tuesday’s game the Pioneers and Warhawks also played together for a cause.

Ahead of the game, UW-Whitewater players wore and sold shirts to raise funds for Alzheimer’s awareness. This is part of the WIAC’s "Playing for a Cause" campaign and the athletes got to choose which cause to benefit.

"When they choose it they look at each other and they say what has effected them and their loved ones and siblings and grandparents and everyone else,” says Ryan Callahan, UW Whitewater’s interim athletic director. “This year they choose Alzheimer’s because it has affected a number of families on the team and they felt it was appropriate.”