Wisconsin Badgers beat McNeese 83-63

Brad Davison scored a game-high 24 points, Aleem Ford added a career-high 16 points, and Wisconsin beat McNeese 83-63 on Wednesday night.

Brevin Pritzl scored 13 points in his first start in two seasons for the Badgers (2-1), who won their second straight game.

Forward Sha'Markus Kennedy scored a team-high 20 points and A.J. Lawson added 10 for the Cowboys.

Kobe King, a sophomore wing who scored a career-high 18 points in the Badgers' victory on Nov. 8 over Eastern Illinois, didn't play Wednesday after suffering a left-leg injury in practice on Monday.

Kennedy scored seven points to pace McNeese to a 9-2 lead to start the game.

The Badgers missed seven of their first eight shot attempts but went on an 8-0 run -- including back-to-back 3-pointers -- to tie the score at 10.

Davison hit 3-of-4 3-pointers in the first half to lift the Badgers out of their shooting slump. Davison's jumper with two seconds to go before halftime extended Wisconsin's lead to 37-34.

The Cowboys (1-2) did a good job containing Wisconsin big man Nate Reuvers in the first half. Reuvers, a 6-foot-11 junior who was often double teamed, scored 10 points in the win.

Reuvers sat the last 6:50 of the first half with two fouls and picked up his third less than two minutes into the second.

D'Mitrik Trice buried a pair of 3-pointers, and Pritzl added another to increase the Badgers' lead at the start of the second.

Wisconsin strung together a 13-3 run that included five-straight points from Ford, capped by a layup with 10:36 left to give Wisconsin a 69-52 lead.

Walt McGrory, a reserve guard, scored a career-high nine 9 points for Wisconsin.

