The Ridgewood Pool Board voted today that Ridgewood will not host the 2020 Summer All-City Swim Meet. This is due to yesterday's Dane County "Forward Dane" announcement, which will restrict outdoor gatherings to no more than 250 people in the least restrictive Phase 3 of the plan for the foreseeable future, and our concern for the health and well-being of all swimmers, coaches, volunteers, and spectators attending the meet.