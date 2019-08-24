Annual Public Links Tournament Reaches 90 Years

There are few better ways to spend the final weeks of summer than on the golf course and in Madison this weekend, the city courses are hosting one of the oldest tournaments in the area.

Teeing off at Yahara Hills golf course today was the 90th Annual Men's City Public Links Tournament. Over 70 golfers are in attendance from all over the Madison area and further ranging from high school age to 80-plus years old. The tournament spans two days as the final round will be played at Odana Hills tomorrow, which provides an extra challenge for the competitor.

Public Links Tournament Director, Ryan Brinza said, "It definitely sets the players up, to have a little bit of fun both here at Yahara and at Odana. The challenge is certainly there where you're not going out and playing the same golf course twice. So those players are certainly getting the challenge out of this tournament and I think that's part of the fun for them."

Golf Madison Parks is also hosting a 50-50 raffle on Sunday at Odana Hills once play concludes with half of the proceeds going towards St. Jude children's Research Hospital.