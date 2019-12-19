Antetokounmpo, Bucks beat Davis-led Lakers 111-104

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives past Los Angeles Lakers' Dwight Howard during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 111-104. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 11 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 111-104 in a showdown of the NBA's top teams.

Antetokounmpo had seven assists and a career-best five 3-pointers, and George Hill added 21 points off the bench for the Bucks.

Milwaukee improved to 25-4 after ending an 18-game winning streak against Dallas on Monday night.  

James had 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his seventh triple-double of the season, and Anthony Davis had 36 points and 10 rebounds for Los Angeles. The Lakers dropped to 24-5.

 