Antetokounmpo out for next 2 games after MRI on knee

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained a left leg injury during Friday night’s game at Los Angeles after an MRI scan.

Antetokounmpo underwent an MRI and examination Saturday in Phoenix, Arizona by team physician Dr. William Raasch. The evaluation showed a minor joint capsule sprain of the left knee, according to a statement by the Milwaukee Bucks.

He will not play in the remaining two games of the current road trip and his status for the upcoming home game against Boston on Thursday, March 12 will be updated later this week.

In 57 games (all starts) for the Bucks this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.6 points (3rd in NBA), 13.7 rebounds (4th in NBA), 5.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.9 minutes per game.