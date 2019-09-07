Badgers Improve to 2-0 with 61-0 Win Over Central Michigan

Even after their 49-nothing week one win, Paul Chryst and his team stated they had so much to clean up. But what more could Wisconsin fans ask for for the home opener? It took one half of football for the Badgers to give them an answer.

The opening drive of the game was capped off by a Jonathan Taylor rushing touchdown. Taylor finished with 120 total yards and four touchdowns, to bring his TD total to eight through two games.

Jack Coan threw for a career-high 363 yards and three touchdowns, with two going to Quintez Cephus who totaled 130 yards through the air, on six catches.

The Badgers led 44-0 at half leading to a 61-0 win as their defense surrendered just 58 yards.

The #17 Badgers have a bye week before hosting #7 Michigan at Camp Randall Stadium on September 21st.