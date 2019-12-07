Badgers Sweep to the Sweet 16

The No. 4 Wisconsin volleyball team rolled into the Sweet 16 of the 2019 NCAA Tournament with a straight-set win over UCLA on Saturday night in the UW Field House. The Badgers (24-6) took the match over the Bruins (19-12) by a score of 25-18, 25-21, 25-14.

Two Badgers finished with double-digit kills, led by 14 from Molly Haggerty. With her seventh kill of the night, the redshirt junior surpassed 1,000 for her career. Junior Dana Rettke added 10 kills as Wisconsin hit .366 (46 kills – 9 errors – 101 attempts) as a team.

The Wisconsin front-line defense came to play again, finishing with 11 blocks for the second consecutive night and holding UCLA to a .194 percentage (38 – 18 – 103). Redshirt senior Madison Duello led the way with seven stuffs while redshirt sophomore Danielle Hart also added seven blocks.

The match finished without a single player reaching double-digit digs, with the two teams deadlocked at 38 saves apiece. Senior libero Tiffany Clark finished with a team-high eight digs, followed by Haggerty with seven. Clark also led all players with two service aces.

