Badgers basketball looks towards aggression to earn first road win

1-0 is possibly the start many Badger fans doubted to see from their basketball team for Big Ten play. Then a 20-point win over undefeated Indiana to end Wisconsin's three-game losing streak took place on Saturday. Next, the Badgers have to head to the road where they seek their first win away from then Kohl Center of the season.

The Badgers hope to leave their struggles away from New Jersey as they've averaged just 54 points per game, as a team, over their last three games away from home.

That aggressive play in their 84-64 win over Indiana is what Greg Gard hopes to see lead to more confidence.