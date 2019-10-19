Badgers clinging to small lead over Illinois, 13-7

The Wisconsin Badgers took a trip to Illinois to take on the Fighting Illini in hopes to improve to a 7-0 record on Saturday.

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor opened the game with a 16-yard run, pushing him over 5,000 career rushing yards.

Later in the drive, quarterback Jack Coan made a perfect throw to tight end Jake Ferguson over the middle for an 18-yard touchdown. It was an impressive drive to open the game for the Badgers, who took a 7-0 lead against Illinois. Coan completed 4 of his 5 passing attempts for 51 yards.

Once Illinois had the ball, they began a hurry-up offense. It did not prevail as kicker James McCourt missed a 40-yard field goal wide right, keeping Wisconsin in the lead at 7-0.

Wisconsin kicker Collin Larsh showed how it was done, drilling a 24-yard field goal. The Illini had stopped the Badgers in the red zone, not making it easy for the No. 6 team in the nation.

With the ball back in their possession, the Badgers went for it on fourth down. For the first time all season, the Badgers came up short. The squad was 8 for 8 in fourth down attempts up to that point.

Wisconsin's defense then gave up a first-half touchdown for the first time this season. Quarterback Brandon Peters connected with receiver

Donny Navarro for a 48-yard touchdown. The Badgers were clinging to a 10-7 lead.

The Badgers turned their next possession into a 44-yard Larsh field goal to give Wisconsin a 13-7 lead with less than two minutes remaining in the first half. The score would hold going into the half, with Illinois making star Badger Taylor work for everything.