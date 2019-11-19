Badgers confidence stems from defense

As the Badgers were able to put one in-state rivalry behind them with Sunday's win over Marquette, this week they get set for another.

Wisconsin will host UW-Green Bay, Thursday night for an 8 PM tip inside the Kohl Center.

Thursday will be the first meeting between the programs since 2017 as the badgers have won eight straight against Green Bay. Riding high after their latest win where six different players scored double figures, this teams confidence stems else where.

"I mean sometimes the ball's just not going to go in much. Even in the first half we struggled a little bit and were still able to go in at halftime with a five point lead I think just because our defense so, if our defense is keeping us in games we know at some point, the ball is going to fall. we got guys with too many skills, too many abilities for us to be dry so." shared Kobe King after practice on Tuesday.

"I feel like we have a lot of guys that have some experience that are developing that have been in certain situations so I mean I feel like we kind of all feed off each other. With leadership and then energy and everything so it's kind of just like a collective effort." added Aleem Ford.