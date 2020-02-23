Badgers down Rutgers, Davison scores 1000th point

The Wisconsin badgers took care of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Sunday afternoon at the Kohl center in Madison.

Brevin Pritzl got the start over Micah Potter, but both players contributed mightily to the Badgers 79-71 victory. The Badgers moved to 13-1 at home with the win.

The Badgers started out hot from beyond the arc, going 3-4 with a 15-14 lead with 13:21 remaining in the first half. Nate Reuvers already had 9 points while Gio Baker had 6 for Rutgers.

Tyler Wahl had a nice put back which drew a big cheer from the crowd to put the Badgers up 22018. Both teams were shooting more than 65 percent from the field at this point.

Pritzl ended a nearly 6-minute long field goal drought as the Badgers held a 33-26 lead with 2:37 left in the half.

Potter would then hit a three to extend the Wisconsin lead to 36-26. Rutgers had gone 0-6 from beyond the arc, while the Badgers were 5-11.

Potter would hit yet another three right before the buzzer to close out the half. The big man had 8 points and 6 boards as the Badgers took a 39-26 lead into the break. The closing shot punctuated an 8-0 run in the final three minutes of the first half.

Going in the second half, both Rutgers’ big men — Shaq Carter and Myles Johnson — were in a bit of foul trouble. Carter had three, Johnson had two.

Pritzl would hit another three to make it 48-35 with 15:51 left in the second half. The senior had 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting to lead the team in scoring.

Nate Reuvers would later draw a foul on Shaq Carter for his fourth foul. It was a big foul with 8:43 to go. Brad Davison got a nice ovation for breaking the 1,000 point mark in his college career shortly after.

Scary moments for the Badgers as a three by Ron Harper Jr. cut the badger lead to 70-64. Harper was leading Rutgers with 19 points and had helped keep the Scarlet Knights in the contest with 2:50 left in the game.

D’Mitrik Trice would hit a crucial jumper, then draw a charge against Gio Baker to give Wisconsin the ball back with a 75-68 advantage and 1:36 left in the game.

Micah Potter led the team with 18 points and 9 rebounds. The Badgers have now won four in a row, and seem to be getting hot at the right time. They’re now tied for second in the Big Ten.