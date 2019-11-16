Badgers fall in overtime 5-4

The day after No. 15 Wisconsin handed No. 3 Notre Dame their first loss of the season, the Fighting Irish avenged that with a 5-4 OT win over the Badgers.

Dylan Holloway celebrates after a goal against Notre Dame

It took just 34 second for the first goal of the game as Notre Dame's Trevor Janicke found the back of the net to put ND up 1-0.

Wisconsin answered six minutes later when Dylan Holloway scored off a Linus Weissbach assist to tie the game up.

After a Cam Burke goal put Notre Dame back up one, Wiessbach netted another Bucky for a 2-2 tie.

Notre Dame had the final say as Alex Steeves scored in the extra period for a 5-4 victory.

Wisconsin will head back on the road when they start a series at No.1 Minnesota on Friday.