Badgers fall to Stanford in National Championship

Wisconsin Volleyball's third trip ever to the National Championship has them leaving with the same desire, to win the whole thing.

In a matchup between the nation's three and four seed, Stanford swept the Badgers 3-0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-20) to claim their third championship in the last four years.

After taking the first two sets in dominant fashion, led by Kathryn Plummer and her 22 kills the Badgers showed plenty of fight with their season on the line.

Wisconsin jumped out to a 8-6 lead before the Cardinal scored six straight. Once again though, the Badgers showed fight as a 3-0 run led to a 16-15 Wisconsin lead.

After tying things up at 19, Stanford was the first to 20 with Madeleine Gates having the match-clinching kill as the Cardinal won their second straight national championship.

Wisconsin was led by Molly Haggerty and her 10 kills as Dana Rettke finished with 7 and Danielle Hart had 6.

The Badgers finished 2019 with a 27-7 record, losing just three home matches all year.