Badgers fend off Wildcats, remain undefeated

The Wisconsin Badgers defeated the Northwestern Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, 24-15.

The Badgers first drive was capped off by a 13-yard touchdown run by star running back Jonathan Taylor to put the Badgers up 7-0.

With less than two minutes remaining in the first quarter, the Wildcats converted a 29-yard field goal from the leg of Charlie Kuhbander. The Badgers would maintain their 7-3 lead for some time.

After both teams couldn't get anything going offensively for a while, Badger quarterback Jack Coan was intercepted by JR Pace near the end of the second quarter.

The Badgers then forced the Wildcats to punt, where the Badgers maintained possession until the end of the half.

It wasn't until 2:34 left in the third quarter when Wildcat quarterback Hunter Johnson was sacked by Eric Burrell for a loss of 16 yards. Johnson then fumbled, and the ball was recovered by Badger lineman Matt Henningsen in the end zone for a touchdown.

With a 14-3 lead, the Badgers added a field goal thanks to Collin Larsh from 36 yards out. The Badgers increased their lead to 17-3 with 12:58 remaining in the fourth quarter.

ON the Wildcats next drive, backup quarterback for the Wildcats Aidan Smith was intercepted by the Badgers Noah Burks. He would not be denied as he scored a wild 68-yard touchdown on his return.

Now boasting a 24-3 lead, the Badgers forced the Wildcats to punt on the very next drive, only for Badger return man Jack Dunn to cough up the ball to the Wildcats at the Badger 32-yard line.

The Wildcats turned this into points, scoring a touchdown from Drake Anderson. The Badgers stopped an attempted 2-point conversion. The Badgers led 24-9.

Aidan Smith led the Wildcats downfield on their next drive, completing a pass to JJ Jefferson for 15-yards for the score. The Wildcats attempted another 2-point conversion, but failed. The Wildcats were closing in, down 24-15 to Wisconsin.

After the Badgers failed to ice the game on their next drive, the Wildcats got dangerously close. The Badgers defense would then stop the Wildcats from getting a first down in the Badgers red zone with under two minutes remaining in regulation.

The Badgers fended off the Wildcats in what many expected to be a blow out, 24-15.